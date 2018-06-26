Charles Goffinet (January 28, 1949 – June 25, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Charles Goffinet 69, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 40 years and former resident of Idaho.

Mr. Goffinet was born in Toole, Utah on January 28, 1949, the son of Clarence Emmett Goffinet and Bulah Lee Allen Goffinet.

He attended schools in Idaho.

Mr. Goffinet married Kathy Jean Shaw in Rock Springs, Wyoming in May 1989. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2007.

He was a veteran having served the United States Army during Vietnam.

Mr. Goffinet was a member of the Lutheran Church.

His interests included spending time with family, movies and fishing.

Survivors include one daughter Tonlea Byerly of North Carolina, two grandchildren Sebastian Byerly and Brittney Hooper, one great grandson Aiden Hooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Following cremation there will be no services at his request.

