Charles Lee "Chuck" Carter (March 5, 1935 - October 4, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Charles Lee “Chuck” Carter, 82, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at his home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former longtime resident of Burlington, Iowa, Mr. Carter died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 5, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Louis Albert Carter and Franziska Kapitain.

Mr. Carter attended schools in Burlington and was a 1953 graduate of Burlington Catholic High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

In Burlington on September 24, 1960, he married Betty Jean Jacob.

He was employed at Chevron for thirty-two years and retired in 1997 as Chemical Fertilizer Instructor and Trainer. He also worked at Barrick Gold Strike Mine in Elko, Nevada for five years as a Trainer writing instruction manuals and producing training films.

Mr. Carter was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Knights of Columbus, B.P.O. Elks Lodge and was past Exalted Ruler, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

His interests were duck hunting, making things in his shop and coffee clutch with buddies.

Survivors include his wife Betty Jean Jacob Carter of Rock Springs; one son Damian Keith Carter and wife Barbara of Bangor, Wisconsin; one daughter Kiera Lee Bettolo and husband Brad of Rock Springs; one brother John Carter and wife Lola of Burlington, Iowa; three grandchildren Shauna Catherine Laufenberg and husband Daniel, Lea Nichelle Bettolo and Abby Lyn Bettolo; two great-grandchildren Riley Laufenberg and Kennedy Laufenberg;

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Wally, and one sister Anna Marie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Military honors and graveside services will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour before the rosary and on Wednesday one hour prior to services.

The family of Charles Lee “Chuck” Carter respectfully suggest that donations in his memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108 or Young at Heart Senior Citizen’s Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or the Charity of Your Choice