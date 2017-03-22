Chelse Boyko and Nickolas Lucero Sr Announce May Wedding

Chelse Boyko and Nickolas Lucero Sr, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Eric and Rozalyn Boyko. A former cosmetologist, she now enjoys being a stay at home mom to the couple’s large blended family.

The prospective groom is the son of Lucretia Porter and Bernard Lucero Jr. He is a truck driver for JM&I LLC and enjoys working on old cars.

The couple plans to wed May 13, 2017, at the local Elks Lodge in Rock Springs, WY.

Photo credit: Counterpoint Imagery