WEDDING

Chelse Boyko and Nickolas Lucero Sr Announce May Wedding

Chelse Boyko and Nickolas Lucero Sr, together with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Eric and Rozalyn Boyko. A former cosmetologist, she now enjoys being a stay at home mom to the couple’s large blended family.

The prospective groom is the son of Lucretia Porter and Bernard Lucero Jr. He is a truck driver for JM&I LLC and enjoys working on old cars.

The couple plans to wed May 13, 2017, at the local Elks Lodge in Rock Springs, WY.

Photo credit: Counterpoint Imagery

