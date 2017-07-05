Cheyenne Chamber Gifts City Boots

CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to gift the latest cowboy boot to the City of Cheyenne during the 4th of July 150th Celebration.

The art on the boot commemorates the 150th anniversary and features the celebration’s logo and many adornments that are well-known to the community. The boot project was championed by Simon Contractors, a proud business in the City of Cheyenne.

The reveal of the boot took place during the 150th Celebration at the Romero Park hosted by the City of Cheyenne. It was gifted to Madam Mayor Marian Orr.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to present to the City of Cheyenne, these larger than life Cowboy Boot.” shared Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Nick Dodgson.