Cheyenne Hosts Conference on Homelessness, Governor to Speak

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Homeless Collaborative will be hosting the 2017 “Time to Heal” Conference on Homelessness on October 3 and 4th.
Conference will be held at the Radisson Hotel located at 204 West Fox Farm, Cheyenne, WY. 82007.
Topics of break out sessions include:
- Substance abuse and recovery
- Homeless youth
- Law enforcement/department of corrections
- Rural homelessness
- Homeless with pets
- Housing vouchers
- ESG/Coordinated entry
- Healthcare
Guest speakers include Governor Matt Mead on the evening of October 3 and former UW football standout and professional athlete, Derrick Martin.
For more information and registration please visit www.wyomingwhc.org.