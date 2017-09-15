0

EVENTS · WYOMING

Cheyenne Hosts Conference on Homelessness, Governor to Speak

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Homeless Collaborative will be hosting the 2017 “Time to Heal” Conference on Homelessness on October 3 and 4th.

Conference will be held at the Radisson Hotel located at 204 West Fox Farm, Cheyenne, WY. 82007.

Topics of break out sessions include:

  • Substance abuse and recovery
  • Homeless youth
  • Law enforcement/department of corrections
  • Rural homelessness
  • Homeless with pets
  • Housing vouchers
  • ESG/Coordinated entry
  • Healthcare

Guest speakers include Governor Matt Mead on the evening of October 3 and former UW football standout and professional athlete, Derrick Martin.

For more information and registration please visit www.wyomingwhc.org.

 