Cheyenne Woman Arrested After Interstate Chase

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested a Cheyenne woman on several charges following an incident on April 9th and 10th on Interstates 25 and 80 in Laramie County.

Troopers arrested Natasha Jo Dawn Patnode, 29, on Tuesday, April 10th and charged her with fleeing/eluding, interference, speeding, reckless driving, wrong way on an access highway, failure to stop at stop signs and lights, no insurance, driving through the median, leaving the scene of an injury crash, no seat belt and failure to maintain a lane. She was also arrested on a Wyoming warrant for child endangerment.

Troopers observed Patnode traveling 104 mph in a 75 mph on I-25 on Monday, April 9th. When they attempted to pull her over, she fled south to Colorado. Troopers terminated the pursuit once the vehicle entered into Colorado.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Troopers then attempted to stop Patnode on Leisher Drive in Cheyenne for speeding in a 30 mph zone. She then drove on I-80 eastbound where Troopers continued to attempt to pull her over.

At milepost 391, Patnode crashed her vehicle, sustaining injuries. However, she fled on foot. She then resisted arrest when Troopers attempted to arrest her after a short foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, a Trooper’s vehicle did sustain damage and the Trooper was treated for minor injuries.

Patnode was treated for her injuries at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and booked into the Laramie County Detention Facility. She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.