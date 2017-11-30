Chi Omega Sorority Hosts Letter Writing Campaign To Santa For Make-A-Wish®

LARAMIE — The Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Wyoming invites the public to visit its house and write a letter to Santa as part of a national campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish®.

The goal of Believing at 7220 is to collect over 60,000 letters written to Santa and delivered to Macy’s for the company’s tenth annual Believe campaign. The national campaign encourages people to believe in the magic of the holidays and join in the spirit of giving. For every letter, Macy’s receives nationwide it will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

Believing at 7220 will be held Dec. 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the Chi Omega Sorority located at 1630 E. Sorority Row in Laramie. The chapter will be accepting letters remotely from all around the state of Wyoming from now until December 8th, which can be sent to the Chi Omega Sorority, 1630 E. Sorority Row, Laramie, WY. There will be pictures with Santa and hot chocolate during the event.

“Make-A-Wish Wyoming is so grateful for our partnership with the University of Wyoming Chi Omega chapter. Each year, we are amazed by the hard work of chapter members and support the event receives from across the state. It is because of community partners like Chi Omega that wishes in Wyoming are possible,” said Tess Kersenrbrock, Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s director of development.

This is the fourth year the sorority has held this event. Last year, the house received over 60,000 letters and the goal is to surpass that number this year.

The Macy’s Believe campaign was inspired by the story of 8-year-old Virginia who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper asking if there really was a Santa Claus.

For more information on the Believing at 7220 event, visit their Facebook page. To learn more about Macy’s Believe campaign, visit their website.