Chief Pacheco Dyes Pink in Honor of Stand Up to Cancer Day

Chief Dwane Pacheco of RSPD had to dye his hair pink in honor of Stand up to Cancer Day, which was September 8, and for those affected by the disease, as Sheriff Mike Lowell of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office got to stand by and watch.

Chief Pacheco of RSPD and Sheriff Lowell competed against each other to see who could raise more money for the local group, Wyoming Women Hoofin’ it for Hope. The person who raised the least amount of money had to dye their hair pink or shave their head.

Chief Pacheco raised $1,122, while Sheriff Lowell raised $1,756.68, making a grand total of $2,878.68. The funds will help pay for members of the Wyoming Women Hoofin’ it for Hope to participate in the Susan G. Komen walk, a 3-day, 60-mile walk in San Diego.

“We have a nice, good community,” Toni Vanvalkenburg said of the community participation. As soon as the fundraiser was announced the community started bringing money in.

There are about five women who still need fundraising to participate in the walk and this money will help pay for them.

“We’ll take this money and split it up so we can help these women go,” Bernie Keslar said.

After Chief Pacheco had his hair dyed by Kathy Green, Sheriff Lowell sat on the chief’s lap and let the chief dye a spot on his head. They were both very happy to have been able to help such a great cause.