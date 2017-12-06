Children Receive Discounted or Free Immunizations at Community Nursing

Immunizations are one of the best ways to prevent illness.

If you’re looking for a place to immunize your child, Public Health of Sweetwater County is available.

Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service is offering discounted or free immunization for children.

If uninsured, your children’s vaccines are free. If insured, vaccines are low cost, some free.

We can bill Medicaid, BCBS, UMR, United Healthcare and starting in January, Cigna. There is no additional office visit charge or co-payment for children’s immunization services.

Don’t wait. Get your family immunized today!

Walk-in hours: Monday – Friday, 9 am – 10 am

Appointment hours: Monday – Friday, 1 pm – 4 pm

For questions or to schedule an appointment call (307)922-5390.

Find Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service at:

333 Broadway, Suite 110

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Learn more about the Community Nursing Service online.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.