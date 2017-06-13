Chilly, Windy Day With 20 % Chance of Precipitation



Snow, mixed with rain at times, is falling in the western mountains and will linger through Tuesday. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms expected in the west this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies elsewhere. High Wind Warning has been issued for southern and central WY with breezy conditions elsewhere. Flooding is still a concern is some areas with continued snow melt.

Today

Isolated showers before noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86.