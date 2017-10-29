Chris Steffen: Gone Fishing

A usual night in the life of Green River police officer Chris Steffen had commenced.

He drove his squad car through downtown Green River. The sky was dark, but the streetlights lit up the streets.

He reached the bottom of the long curvy driveway up to the city’s cemetery on top of the hill. The closer to the darkness of the cemetery he drove, the dimmer the glow of the town became.

As ritual, he drove through the cemetery before locking it up. It was a dark night. The trees, looming and old, hung low over the cemetery grounds and pathways. Steffen made his way back to the entrance, got out of his squad car and proceeded to lock the gate.

He started at the padlock, it was very dark, the row of trees and bushes looming behind him. The process of maneuvering the lock and unlatching the opened gate to pull it shut took some time, especially in the dark. He tried to move quickly while trying not to look around.

He finally got the gate unlatched and started swinging it shut when he heard foot falls close behind him. A moaning sound escaped the mouth of who ever was walking closer and closer toward him.

There was no warning; he didn’t hear a sound until the noise was right behind him. Steffens heart started pumping fast. Adrenaline racing.

Steffen flipped on his heals, reaching for his gun as he quickly turned to face his attacker, wearing a dark jacket.

The man in the darkness yelled out, “Hey, it’s me! It’s me!”

Locking up the cemetery at night was never one of Steffen’s favorite duties as an officer.

“I never really liked the cemetery after dark,” GRPD Chief Chris Steffen said.

His attacker was none other than the other officer on duty that night, Bob Ross who’s since retired. He’d donned a jacket over his uniform and hid his car and himself in the bushes.

“It got my heart going, let’s put it that way,“ Steffen said.

He’d known right where Steffen would be and when.

“He was a classic prankster,” Steffen laughed. “He got a lot of people.”

A smile ran across Steffen’s face, as he remembered.

“Just funny little things … keep the job fun,” he said. “And that’s a big part of what I’ll miss, being with the police department; the interaction with the officers and the people here. Great group.” ~ Chris Steffen

Retirement and Transition

Steffen’s last day as Chief of the GRPD is Nov. 15, 2017. He is retiring from the force. His retirement from the police department he’s been a part of for almost 26 years, will be less of a retirement for him, and more of a transition.

Starting in November of 2017, Steffen will start his new role as Muley Fanatic’s Director of Operations.

Hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors has been Steffen’s passion since childhood.

“It’s a big part of who I am and what I love,” he said.

“Getting older, you feel like making sure others can experience those things,” Steffen said.

“There’s an evolution of somebody who hunts or fishes, and it becomes way less about going out and harvesting something and killing something, and it starts to be more about conserving and passing things on, and trying to protect things.” ~ Chris Steffen

Steffen became involved with Muley Fanatics a few years ago with that in mind; a desire to be involved in an organization he could make a difference in. He started as a volunteer, and moved up to Co-Chair of the Project/Allocation Committee.

Co-Founders Josh Coursey and Joey Faigl are doing a lot of good work, he said, but the organization has been held back because it’s a lot of work for only two (fulltime) people.

“And I wanted to do more and more there, so when the opportunity and the ask came about, it was a pretty easy decision to make,” Steffen said.

Leaving The Force

Chris Steffen started as a police officer on Feb. 11, 1992. Similar to his transitions in Muley Fanatic, he started in the GRPD at the “bottom of the totem pole,” as he says, and worked his way up.

He’s had numerous roles within the department throughout the years, including Juvenile detective, Patrol Corporal, Detective Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, and eventually Chief. He assumed the role of Interim Police Chief for John Love, on July 1, 2011.

Over the years, he’ll admit he’s learned and evolved as an officer, as do all officers, he says.

“It’s something that I loved and enjoyed and stuck with for almost 26 years,” he said.

“It’s cliché to say you became an police officer to help people, but I think truly you have to have that mindset,” Steffen said.

“You have to come into it thinking you’re going to make a difference, you’re going to do the right thing for the right reasons, and you’re going to help your community.”

Many times new officers get a reputation in the community for being strict, and he admits he’s been that officer.

Officers evolve as they learn their job and start to understand, he said, an officer has to have an understanding of people and be empathetic of people’s situations and can’t always be a “hardass.”

“Not to say I haven’t been,” he said. “Some guys get it quicker than others.”

“But,” Steffen said, “It is extremely rewarding.”

“It can be thankless… You certainly see a lot of ugly things, but I think the reward far outweighs the negatives. And what you can do to impact people’s lives, impact and help your community, I think it’s a very rewarding job and career.” ~ Chris Steffen

Advice to police chiefs to come:

“Steer the department like it’s an aircraft carrier, not a speedboat.” – anonymous officer’s quote

.