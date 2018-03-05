Christine M Cantrell (September 20, 1969 – February 26, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Christine M (Chrissy) Cantrell was born September 20, 1969, in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania and passed on to be with our heavenly Father on February 26, 2018.

She attended grade school in Loogootee, IN.

At the age of 11, she moved to Rock Springs with her family where she completed grade school and graduated high school. She also graduated from Rock Springs Community College with a degree in Business Administration.

Chrissy worked as a distribution specialist for FMC Corporation, an agricultural technologies firm, where she retired in 2016. She was an avid skier who loved the outdoors and was a dedicated Colts fan and loved to golf.

She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and was instrumental in planning the International Day Festival in Rock Springs for four years.

She is survived by her daughter Madisyn Cantrell and fiance Tom Talbot, both of Rock Springs. Her parents Steve and Mary Lou Harrawood of Loogootee. She is also survived by multiple Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

Chrissy was preceded in death by her grandparents Dale and Mary Greene and Everett and Aggie Harrawood.

She is loved and missed by all of her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 8 at 11 am at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Flowers may be sent to Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

The family is requesting charitable donations to Riley Hospital for Children or Shriners Hospitals for Children.