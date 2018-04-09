Christine W. Reinert (May 10, 1931 - April 4, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — Christine W. Reinert, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Reinert was a resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She was born on May 10, 1931, in Berryville, Arkansas the daughter of Andrew J. Davis and Mary K. Leadbetter.

Mrs. Reinert attended school in Green River, Wyoming.

She married Kenneth E. Reinert in Green River, Wyoming in 1949.

Her interests included Bingo, Fishing, Embroidery, and Art.

Survivors include one son Herbert Reinert and wife Cindy of Council Bluffs, Iowa, two daughters, Cora Botello and husband Mario of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Betty Oelman and husband Rick of Iowa, two sisters Lorraine of Arkansas and Dolly Davis of Lander, Wyoming, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Georgia Reinert and one son, Kenneth Reinert.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 16, 2018, in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.