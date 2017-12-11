Christmas Cookie Contest – Bizcochitos Served with Hot Chocolate

In 1989, Bizcochitos were made the official state cookie of NM. The cookie was developed by residents of New Mexico over the centuries from the first Spanish colonists of what was known as Santa Fe de Nuevo Mexico. Traditionally, the cookies are cut in stars, crescent moons or the fleur de lis. I had to do rounds because my cookie cutters are not here. I make these cookies and other traditional dishes with my 100-year-old grandmother on every occasion. Her birthday is Christmas Eve and my whole family joins her for a feast and celebration. Truly blessed! ~ Charli Ault

Bizcochitos Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups lard, chilled*

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

2 eggs

2 teaspoons anise seeds

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

About 3 tablespoons brandy, apple juice, or milk*

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Beat lard and 1 cup sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Add eggs and anise seeds, and beat until very light and fluffy. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add to creamed mixture along with the brandy.

Mix thoroughly to make a stiff dough. Place dough on a long piece, about three feet of waxed paper at one end. Bring the long end over the top and press to about one inch or slightly less in thickness and refrigerate until chilled.

Roll out dough between waxed paper to just under 1/2 inch thickness. Cut with flour dusted cutters into the traditional fleur de lis shape or into 3-inch rounds.

Combine the 3 remaining tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon in a shallow bowl; dip unbaked cookies into the sugar-cinnamon mixture on one side. Place cookies on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are just firm. Cook cookies on wire racks.

*Notes: Butter or margarine can be substituted for the lard, however the cookies will not be as crisp and moist. Apple juice or milk can be substituted for the brandy, however they are not quite as good.

