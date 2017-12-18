Christmas Cookie Contest – Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

I spent part of my early Christmas celebration with my family baking cookies with my mom Theresa Moltzan and Homemade Christmas Oreos are one of our favorites to make and eat together.” ~ Ashley Will

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Recipe

Ingredients

2 packages of Devil’s Food Cake Mix

4 eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1 package of cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter or margarine, softened

3 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar (powdered sugar)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Red and or Green food coloring, optional (or use any color)

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, beat cake mixes, eggs and oil (batter will be very stiff!) Roll into 1-inch balls or however big you want your cookie halves to be.

Place on ungreased baking sheets and flatten slightly. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until a slight indentation remains when slightly touched. Cool.

In another mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and butter. Add sugar and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Add food coloring until you get the desired color for filling.

Spread on bottom of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies resulting in sandwich cookies: Christmas Oreos.

*Makes two dozen or more, depending on how large you make the cookies.

