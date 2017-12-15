Christmas Cookie Contest – Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

This recipe we do as a family every year because the little ones favorite part is topping that cookie with the Hershey’s kiss. What little one doesn’t love chocolate. This isn’t our family recipe but the cookies will always turn out the same with a little love. I actually had an itch to make some cookies, so I did. Later that evening I was scrolling through my Facebook feed when I came across this picture of me teaching my nephew how to bake some cookies. Little to my knowledge someone took a picture of us really into our baking. This year he is a few years older and has a baby sister he helps take care of and teach her different things. It makes me feel good to know I was a good influence. ~ Kim Armstrong

Classic Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe

Prep: 60 minutes

Total: 60 minutes

Servings: 36

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 egg

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Additional granulated sugar

About 36 Hershey’s Kisses milk chocolates, unwrapped

Directions:

Heat oven to 375°F.

In large bowl, beat 1/2 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, peanut butter, butter and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon, until well blended. Stir in flour, baking soda and baking powder until dough forms.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in additional granulated sugar. On ungreased cookie sheets, place about 2 inches apart.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately press 1 milk chocolate candy in center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack

