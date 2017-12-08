Christmas Cookie Contest – Send Us Your Favorite Cookie Recipe!

To celebrate the tradition of making cookies during the holiday season, we are doing a Christmas Cookie Contest !

Baking Christmas cookies has become a tradition for my mom and I, as it may be for many in the cold month of December.

The warmth of the oven warms the home, and the smell and taste of freshly baked cookies fills us with joy.

How To Participate

While you’re doing your annual baking of cookies this month, send us your favorite Christmas cookie recipe along with a photo of the finished cookie product and we will post your recipe to our website!

Email recipe entries to lillian@sweetwaternow.com.

Feel free to send in any additional photos of the baking process or of you making the cookies to include with your recipe. It’s all in the Christmas Cookie Spirit!

As our Christmas gift to you, one lucky cookie recipe contestant will win a $25 gift card to the Outlaw Inn.

The winner will be announced Thursday, December 21. Winner will be randomly chosen.

Lilly’s Christmas Cookies

We try to make a few varieties every year. We taste them as we’re baking, and we end up giving most of them away as gifts to our neighbors and friends. Oh well, it’s the holiday spirit I suppose.

One of my favorites are Snow Cap Cookies, which we made a couple years ago, shown here. Send in photos like these to go along with your recipes if you’d like.