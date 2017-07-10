Christopher James Melvin Greenman (February 6, 1986 – July 6, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Christopher James Melvin Greenman, 31, of Rock Springs, WY passed away after a valiant two-year battle with bone cancer. He peacefully departed this life surrounded by the love of his eternal companion and family on July 6, 2017, in Rock Springs, WY.

He came into this life with joy, love, and courage on February 6, 1986, in San Luis Obispo, CA. Chris spent his childhood and teenage years in Atascadero, CA where he later graduated from Atascadero High School in 2004.

Chris was welcomed into Heaven by his loving mother Diane, sweet sister Kimberly Fugere, and his grandmother Tess.

Chris leaves behind his beloved wife Darci, sweet Eliza Diane (2), father Jim Greenman, siblings Michelle (Craig) Yost, (Ross) Fugere, Nicole Greenman, Scott (Brittany) Greenman, Kaitlin (Brian) Welty, Grandpa Melvin Danielson; as well as his wife’s family David and Christy Rawson, Amanda (Rob) Hill, Kimberly (Garrett) Hybarger, Ty (Hailee) Rawson, Joshua Rawson, and Jake Rawson, and Grandma Joyce Rawson; and a host of adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Chris was born the fourth of six children. Even from a young age, Chris had a love for serving others and a gift for making children laugh. Chris shared a special bond with animals, and would rarely be seen without one by his side. Chris has always been an example of perseverance through adversity.

As a teen, Chris underwent three life-threatening brain surgeries due to hydrocephalus. Not letting this deter him, Chris went on to serve an honorable two-year LDS mission in Hartford, Connecticut, and graduate with two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Brigham Young University and University of North Dakota.

Chris was an adventurous spirit who loved traveling the great outdoors and climbing mountains. Chris never missed an opportunity to dive into deep oceans, fish the great waters of Alaska, kayak the rivers of Hawaii, or hike the ancient ruins of Central America.

He had a deep love of learning, an amazing ability to cook great tasting food, and a passion for watching San Francisco Giants’ baseball.Chris was immediately drawn to his sweetheart Darci as he first saw her across the room at a country dance.

Darci was equally enamored after that first meeting by his unique sense of humor and contagious positive demeanor.

They were later married in the Timpanogos Temple on January 14, 2011, and on September 24, 2014, their greatest joy, Eliza Diane, was welcomed onto this earth.

Chris’ greatest calling in life was that of husband and father, and he remained true to this calling even in his weakest hours. His love of his wife and daughter never went unspoken as he made the effort to both show and vocalized his eternal love for them every single day. Chris was an inspiration and shining example of Christ’s love to all those who knew him.

He taught us to hold onto faith, not get lost in darkness and despair, choose happiness, and never pass an opportunity to make a joke.Christopher, you are a hero to us all and our lives are made brighter because of you. Thank you for all the wonderful laughs, unconditional love, and making this world a better place.

We wish to thank all those who have served and loved Chris in so many ways.

If you would like to send flowers, please send to Fox Funeral Home at 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

A public viewing will be held Friday, July 14th from 6-7:00 pm at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

An additional viewing will be Saturday, July 15th from 8-9:00 am followed by a funeral at 9:00 am at the White Mountain LDS Chapel, 3306 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.

A graveside service will be at 3:00pmat the Pleasant Grove, UT cemetery located at 498 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT.Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.