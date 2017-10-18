Ciner Hiring Desktop Support Technician

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Desktop Support Technician.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Description

Desktop Support Technician

The Desktop Support Technician is the central point of contact for all IT related incidents and service requests and is responsible for providing PC hardware and software support for Ciner’s corporate and remote offices.

.

This position includes help desk support by face-to-face, phone, as well as hands-on activities and it is not limited to these tasks:

.

Responsibilities:

Provide first level support for Service desk requests.

Highly responsive to customer issues and follow through to resolution.

Provides clarity in conveying information to customers in terms that are understood and actionable.

Willing to go beyond basic operational practices to drive a high level of customer satisfaction.

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end-user workstations and related hardware & software in order to deliver required desktop service levels as well as document all support work in the Help Desk system.

Asset track computer hardware and software.

Assist with Microsoft Active Directory accounts. This includes new hires, terminations, as well as password changes.

Familiarize and basic understanding of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX).

Maintain printers/coordinate service repairs.

Move, allocate, and maintain equipment across the plant and in the mine.

Installation and support of Microsoft O365 applications, anti-virus software, installing and upgrading hardware, and configuring systems for deployment.

Collaborate with IT Team to ensure efficient operation of desktop computing environment and troubleshoot and resolve issues with associated end-user workstations and installed software.

Perform preventative maintenance including checking and cleaning workstations, servers, printers and peripherals.

Adhere to all company policies, procedures, and business ethics codes while focusing on safety and ITIL best practices.

Performs other duties as assigned.

.

Qualifications

Associate degree in Computer Information Systems or related field of study preferred; or has equivalent work experience.

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide variety of people in a professional manner, face to face, on the telephone, and in writing.

Two to four (2 – 4) years of experience providing first level support in a help desk environment.

Working knowledge of configuration, support, and failure analysis of major OEM (Lenovo, and Dell) systems hardware and peripherals.

Understanding of local, client-server, and database application functions and support.

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to plan and prioritize work load with minimal supervision.

Experience working in a multi-tasking, dynamic team environment.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Must be highly detail oriented, organized and customer focused.

Basic understanding of LAN/WAN networks and capable of analyzing PC to network connectivity issues.

Must be able to meet the physical demands of the position (must be able to lift 50lbs) and work in office and production environments.

Experience with MS Office 365, Office 2013/2016, OneDrive, and related products

Experience working with Windows 7, Windows 10

Preferred but not Required: A+ or Microsoft certification, Experience with ServiceNow, Microsoft SharePoint, and VMware vSphere

.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday, October 30, 2017.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.