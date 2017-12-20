Ciner Hiring a Maintenance Scheduler

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Maintenance Scheduler.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Job Description

The Maintenance Scheduler will develop, communicate, and maintain a workable schedule according to priorities set by the Production Specialists and Maintenance Supervisors.

This position will also be responsible for working with site management to establish the workforce needed, based on historical data and manpower forecasts.

This is a day shift position in the maintenance department.

Responsibilities

Backlog Management Review backlog and clean up from previous week Review and confirm completed operations for support crafts on a daily basis Verify that all operations that were completed have been correctly confirmed and identified as complete in EAM by the craft supervisor. Provide feedback to craft supervisor of any information that was not correctly completed in EAM Work with Production Specialists and Maintenance Supervisors to remove any backlog work that needs to be canceled and removed from backlog

Set weekly schedule priorities Provide clean Ready to Schedule backlog to Production Specialists to get priorities from operations. Receive prioritized backlog back from Production Specialists

Develop draft schedule for next week Communicate with craft supervisors to update available resource capacities by work center for next week by Utilize priorities from Production Specialists to schedule work for next week. Preventative/PdM Maintenance work that is due should be treated as very high priority to get completed on schedule. Optimize resource usage whenever possible by coordinating common associated work orders (ie… work to be done on same piece of equipment) to be scheduled at the same time. Schedule to 100% of resource capacity Provide draft schedule to Production Specialists, Craft supervision for review by

Finalize Weekly schedule Coordinate schedule review with Production Specialists, Craft supervision for final input of revisions for next week’s schedule by All changes will be tracked and handled as break ins Finalize schedule for next week and publish weekly

Provide feedback for continuous improvement Provide feedback to planners on quality of job plan logic Estimate vs. Actual Hours

Assist with Final Work Order Close Out Review Complete orders to ensure all proper documentation and history has been filled out Communicate to supervision any information that has not been properly completed Ensure all operations have been completed and confirmed Close work orders after all time has been charged and information has been completed in Oracle



Minimum Requirements

2 or more years’ experience in industrial daily or outage maintenance planning and scheduling

Strong interpersonal, communication skills & ability to effectively communicate through all levels of the organization

Strong grasp of Enterprise Asset Management principles

Intermediate to advanced proficiency in MS Project, Excel, and Oracle PM Module

A detailed knowledge of CINER, specifically CINER, Green River, People, Systems and Functions and Process Equipment preferred

A person who believes in measured results and but can also allow flexibility, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Problem solver, able to make correct best balance decisions with potential problems identified and contingency actions in place.

.

Apply Today

Interested employees should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than Thursday January 4, 2018.

This vacancy will be advertised externally during the same period.

