Ciner Hiring Mine Electrical Supervisor

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Mine Electrical Supervisor.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Description

The Mine Electrical Supervisor directs the day shift mine electricians to ensure that the mine department has the equipment and support they need to accomplish their production goals.

The Mine Electrical Supervisor will assign and coordinate work activities for the day shift mine electricians to accomplish all predictive and preventive electrical maintenance of the underground mining machinery and material handling systems.

Performing M.S.H.A. required daily work area inspections and oversee the safety of employees by holding safety meetings and ensuring that safety procedures are in place and being followed.

Responsibilities

Promote a safe and accident free environment for all employees, lead by example, and reinforce company policies on safety. Investigate all accidents and provide solutions and resources to solve safety problems.

Daily work area inspections of the Mine Electrical Shop and surrounding work areas.

Conduct or arrange for worker training in safety, repair, maintenance techniques, and operational procedures.

Plan work activities with the mine planner, assist the mine planner in determining schedules, sequences, and assignments for work activities, based on work priority, quantity of equipment and skill of personnel.

Maximize equipment reliability through coaching/mentoring employees and giving technical support/guidance. Help in the development, implementation, and evaluation of Instrumentation & Electrical Maintenance policies and procedures.

Minimum Requirements

Associate’s degree or equivalent formal training program in Instrumentation & Electrical Maintenance or Electrical Technology.

Three (5) or more years of experience in Instrumentation & Electrical mine maintenance.

Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with all levels within the organization.

Demonstrated experience leading teams with proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Familiar with applicable health, safety, and environmental regulations for a mining site.

Ability to meet physical demands for position, which is classified as low to medium (wearing of proper PPE, climbing/walking to reach various areas and heights, and lifting/handling/carrying material of equipment of moderate weight).

Strong knowledge Metal and Non Metal electrical regulations MSHA and State of Wyoming.

Strong knowledge NEC and Arc flash.

MSHA electrical card preferred, not required.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday July 17, 2017.

