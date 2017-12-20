Ciner Hiring an Outage Leader

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for an Outage Leader.

Job Description

The Outage Leader is to lead, coordinate, develop and manage the Outage resources necessary to execute the annual maintenance outages in accordance with the Outage mission and vision statements as well as all other Outage objectives and critical success factors.

More specifically; the Outage Leader will coordinate the activities of all the principles associated with the Outage, work with the Outage Core Team members to identify the critical path work, develop cost and duration estimates, develop composite Outage schedule, secure necessary site needs, develop Outage goals and objectives, develop organization chart and work with the core team to set all the necessary dates and deadlines.

Outage Leader shall also ensure conformance of the Outage Process with CINER Loss Prevention Standards.

This is a day shift position in the maintenance department.

Responsibilities

Lead the execution of a safe, environmentally responsible Shutdown, making sure safety and safety improvements are built into every task and proactive programs are in place to prevent injuries and incidents.

Obtain agreement on all work scopes, schedules and budget with CINER Leadership Team, Green River Manufacturing Teams and supporting departments.

Establish a growing and evolving organization of teams and individuals with clear roles and responsibilities that support the three stages of a Shutdown: Pre-Shutdown, Execution and Post-Shutdown.

Ensure the necessary resources, people, materials, equipment and budget are available to complete the Scopes of Work.

Ensure Capital and Maintenance work is integrated into one overall plan: Capital – includes Maintenance of Business and Expansion projects Maintenance – includes Shutdown and Shutdown Major Maintenance Work



NOTE: Awareness and coordination of Non-Shutdown routine and Major Maintenance work is required to maximize use of CINER resources.

Set up communications with Finance and Information Systems to integrate Work Order and cost tracking systems with the ERP computer applications

Establish communications networks, to provide enough information to keep people, i.e. CINER, abreast of Shutdown happenings.

Manage systems, functions, procedures and documentation that support the Outage/Turnaround.

Relate or link team and individual accountabilities and responsibilities to measurements that support CINER’s performance management system.

External benchmarking process will be used to audit all Shutdown processes, functions and documentation (i.e. Solomon, Project Assurance, Trotter Systems and I.A.P.A. Audits, etc).

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree – Business or Engineering, non-degreed 7- 10 years’ experience in industrial daily or outage maintenance planning and scheduling, PMP certification desired but not required

5-7 years management experience (Maintenance / Reliability), in a manufacturing leadership or supervisory role strong interpersonal, communication skills & ability to effectively communicate through all levels of the organization

Strong grasp of Enterprise Asset Management principles

Proficient in PowerPoint, MS Project, Excel and Word

Oracle experience preferred

Relative experience and training or degrees in Business, Human Resources Management or Engineering in Mining or Petrochemical Business.

A detailed knowledge of CINER, specifically CINER, Green River, People, Systems and Functions and Process Equipment preferred.

Proven leadership and organizational abilities and an ability to link or integrate groups and departments.

A visionary – able to conceptualize an Outage or Turnaround, its purpose and how it fits CINER’s overall strategic direction and plan – a systems thinker.

Complete grasp of Shutdown or Project Management concepts.

An understanding delegator with the sensitivity to know when Outage or Turnaround Process or People are where they should be.

A person who believes in measured results and but flexible enough to allow innovation and entrepreneurship.

Problem solver, able to make correct best balance decisions with potential problems identified and contingency actions in place.

