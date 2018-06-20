Ciner Hiring Process Control Coordinator

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Process Control Coordinator.

Job Description

TITLE: Process Control Coordinator
DIV/DEPT: Surface Instrumentation & Electrical
SHIFT: Dayshift

Responsibilities

Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

  • Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper
    safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility.
  • Responsible for Burner tuning and repair.
  • Involvement with I & E projects and processes for continuous improvement.
  • Assist with DCS.
  • Development of capabilities of others: Helping craftsman solve I & E problems and make improvements.
  • Writing procedures, teaching, and working with operators.
  • Inspecting equipment and walking down systems.
  • Assist Environmental Engineer with testing and compliance issues.
  • Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications.
  • Build constructive relationships
    with crew, management, and other departments.

Minimum Requirements

  • Associates Degree in Industrial Electronics and Instrumentation.
  • More than seven years of experience as an I & E Tech, I & E Supervisor, or
    Instrumentation Engineering in a refinery or manufacturing environment.
  • Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and
    troubleshooting skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities
    in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Friday July 6, 2018.

