Ciner Hiring Process Control Coordinator

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Process Control Coordinator.
Job Description
TITLE: Process Control Coordinator
DIV/DEPT: Surface Instrumentation & Electrical
SHIFT: Dayshift
Responsibilities
Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper
safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility.
- Responsible for Burner tuning and repair.
- Involvement with I & E projects and processes for continuous improvement.
- Assist with DCS.
- Development of capabilities of others: Helping craftsman solve I & E problems and make improvements.
- Writing procedures, teaching, and working with operators.
- Inspecting equipment and walking down systems.
- Assist Environmental Engineer with testing and compliance issues.
- Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications.
- Build constructive relationships
with crew, management, and other departments.
Minimum Requirements
- Associates Degree in Industrial Electronics and Instrumentation.
- More than seven years of experience as an I & E Tech, I & E Supervisor, or
Instrumentation Engineering in a refinery or manufacturing environment.
- Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and
troubleshooting skills.
- Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities
in a fast-paced environment.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Friday July 6, 2018.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.