Ciner Hiring Project Engineering Superintendent

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Project Engineering Superintendent.

Description

The Project Engineering Superintendent will supervise and manage the distribution of the small, medium and large capital and expense projects from the approved capital budget list to the project engineering staff.

Manage the day to day aspects of multiple projects concerning scheduling, cost control,

estimating, construction and implementation.

Review all site capital project funding requests for proper format, completeness, risk evaluation, cost review, deliverables and goals.

Update and track potential projects on the five-year and ten-year capital plans, gather input from operations, maintenance and mine for future projects.

Update and maintain the plant engineering specifications with the Reliability Department.

Responsibilities

Promote a safe and accident free environment for all employees, lead by example, and reinforce company policies on safety.

Supervise the design and implementation of capital projects from inception through startup and commissioning. This includes leading the project team through the process to ensure a functional completed project on schedule and under budget.

Supervise and assign projects and duties to the project engineering staff and contract engineers.

Manage the blanket capital program for projects under $50,000.00.

Hold the approval meetings, ensure proper paper work is submitted, follow up on projects with various people through completion paperwork.

Review and update the capital projects list. Review all AFE submittals for completeness and accuracy.

Assist the plant site with general engineering for maintenance issues.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree (BA BS), preferably in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Structural Engineering or related field of study.

Seven or more years of experience in project engineering, construction management, or project startup and commissioning, preferably at a chemical plant.

Experience with ASME, API, and other design codes.

Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with all levels within the organization.

Demonstrated experience with proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

