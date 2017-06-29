Ciner Hiring Purchasing Agent

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Purchasing Agent.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Responsibilities

Support and implement purchasing strategy for Ciner through contract negotiations, evaluation of new products/supply sources, direct vendor contacts, key supplier management and vendor analysis to provide more cost-effective alternatives.

Perform basic day-to-day purchasing functions which include reviewing and approving purchase orders, expediting overdue orders, advising operating departments regarding price, supply and procedures, and supporting ISO certification program.

Support warehouse operations by analyzing parts and equipment opportunities for warehouse stock and by correcting part numbers and vendor sources when needed to streamline the warehouse order process.

Issues RFQ’s to vendors in support of locating the most cost effective supplier of services or materials and also provide a cost analysis to management.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

3 to 5 years of Purchasing experience with working knowledge of warehousing and accounting methods.

Use of Oracle or other ERP system.

Preferred Skills

Demonstrated ability to manage the relationship between Internal Customers and Suppliers. Strong communication skills to interact effectively with site personnel and vendors.

Demonstrated ability to make an objective evaluation of the values provided through sourcing and selection of vendors and products.

CPSM Certification is preferred.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on July 14, 2017.

