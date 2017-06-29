Ciner Hiring Purchasing Agent

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Purchasing Agent.
To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com
Responsibilities
- Support and implement purchasing strategy for Ciner through contract negotiations, evaluation of new products/supply sources, direct vendor contacts, key supplier management and vendor analysis to provide more cost-effective alternatives.
- Perform basic day-to-day purchasing functions which include reviewing and approving purchase orders, expediting overdue orders, advising operating departments regarding price, supply and procedures, and supporting ISO certification program.
- Support warehouse operations by analyzing parts and equipment opportunities for warehouse stock and by correcting part numbers and vendor sources when needed to streamline the warehouse order process.
- Issues RFQ’s to vendors in support of locating the most cost effective supplier of services or materials and also provide a cost analysis to management.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.
- 3 to 5 years of Purchasing experience with working knowledge of warehousing and accounting methods.
- Use of Oracle or other ERP system.
Preferred Skills
- Demonstrated ability to manage the relationship between Internal Customers and Suppliers. Strong communication skills to interact effectively with site personnel and vendors.
- Demonstrated ability to make an objective evaluation of the values provided through sourcing and selection of vendors and products.
- CPSM Certification is preferred.
Apply Today
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on July 14, 2017.
