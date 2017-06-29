0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Ciner Hiring Purchasing Agent

Ciner Wyoming

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Purchasing Agent.

To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

 

 

Responsibilities

  • Support and implement purchasing strategy for Ciner through contract negotiations, evaluation of new products/supply sources, direct vendor contacts, key supplier management and vendor analysis to provide more cost-effective alternatives.
  • Perform basic day-to-day purchasing functions which include reviewing and approving purchase orders, expediting overdue orders, advising operating departments regarding price, supply and procedures, and supporting ISO certification program.
  • Support warehouse operations by analyzing parts and equipment opportunities for warehouse stock and by correcting part numbers and vendor sources when needed to streamline the warehouse order process.
  • Issues RFQ’s to vendors in support of locating the most cost effective supplier of services or materials and also provide a cost analysis to management.
    .

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.
  • 3 to 5 years of Purchasing experience with working knowledge of warehousing and accounting methods.
  • Use of Oracle or other ERP system.

.

Preferred Skills

  • Demonstrated ability to manage the relationship between Internal Customers and Suppliers. Strong communication skills to interact effectively with site personnel and vendors.
  • Demonstrated ability to make an objective evaluation of the values provided through sourcing and selection of vendors and products.
  • CPSM Certification is preferred.

.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on July 14, 2017.

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: