Ciner Hiring a Surface Maintenance Superintendent

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Superintendent.

Job Description

The Surface Maintenance Superintendent position oversees the mechanical maintenance and instrument and electrical departments. These departments are responsible for maintenance of entire surface organization. Responsible for safety of employees, setting and meeting budgetary goals and insuring maintenance supports production demands.

Oversees all related personnel actions, implement and maintain programs to improve/maintain equipment reliability and improve on-stream time. Monitor, maintain and implement safety programs to provide an injury free work environment. Work with other departments to insure long term goals are accomplished for the plant.

This is a day shift position in the surface maintenance department.

Responsibilities

Ensure the safe & reliable operation of the equipment & facilities, adhering to local, state and federal guidelines.

Plan, organize, and direct the activities of the maintenance team to achieve results.

Develop short and long-term schedules for a maintenance crew by identifying resource needs, reviewing needs and appropriate management staff and allocating resources accordingly.

Development and mentoring of maintenance employees to ensure solid training in the principles of basic mechanical knowledge and supervisory skills.

Forward thinking, with the ability to make appropriate day-to-day decisions relative to safety, production and costs for the benefit of the property and the company.

Participate in the preparation and administration of the maintenance budget, submit budget recommendations; monitor expenditures; prepare cost estimates; submit justification for equipment; monitor budget expenditures.

Identify and lead site capital improvement projects.

Prepare monthly reports that monitor monthly spending and high-cost items.

Develop, gain approval and implement the long-term maintenance strategy including preventative maintenance and reliability based maintenance programs.

Participate in the development of goals and objectives as well as adherence to established policies and procedures.

Identify training requirements and implement training programs to focus on effective maintenance methods, procedures and techniques for the maintenance crew.

Provide guidance on yearly outage planning including time frames, units involved, personnel involved and contractors involved.

Assess skills and competencies of maintenance personnel including hourly maintenance technicians.

Attend and participate in group meetings; maintain awareness of new trends and developments in the field maintenance arena; incorporate new developments as appropriate into programs.

Work to insure safe and accident free environment for all employees by enforcing company policies on safety, investigating all accidents and provide solutions and resources to solve safety issues.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the maintenance crew.

Drive the execution of maintenance procedures, and maintenance management systems to assure compliance with the fundamental reliability strategies, standards and practices.

Conduct root cause failure analysis on critical failures.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s (BS) degree required or equivalent.

Ten years of surface mine maintenance leadership with a basic understanding of refinery operations.

Adept at motivating and obtaining results, leading by example with a participatory management style.

Demonstrated ability to interact with and provide support for employees at all levels of the organization, including outstanding coaching and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Places value on sharing information and common goals, maintaining an environment of honesty, openness, and energetic exchange.

Proficient in standard operating software such as Microsoft Office. Experience in Maintenance Management Software programs preferred.

