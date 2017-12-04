Ciner Hiring a Reliability Manager

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Reliability Manager.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Job Description

The Reliability Manager develops & manages the asset performance reliability strategy, supporting the objectives of the facility to achieve business goals. Leads the reliability department and supervises the department members (including performance management, salary administration, promoting career development and coordinating technical duties).

The Reliability Manager directs the development & implementation, asset performance reliability programs & processes to deliver an objective return on investment, within the boundaries of available resources & constraints.

This position is in the Surface Maintenance Department with days shifts.

Responsibilities

Align with & understand the needs of the Businesses & communicate goals to the reliability organization

Create and implement strategic directions for asset performance

Collaborate with the Production & Continuous Improvement teams to actively drive programs to advance the reliability analysis & predictive maintenance agenda ensuring measurable gap closures

Responsible for developing maintenance programs for all new assets. Ensure the maintenance team acquires or develops necessary skillsets to prevent premature equipment failure

Manage site Reliability and Predictive Maintenance personnel. Manages outside contractors as needed

Partner in creating the reliability annual budget and cost management

Create, implement and monitor work processes to achieve business objectives in terms of Operating Asset Utilization

Create, implement and monitor metrics to identify continuous improvement needs and performance management issues

Support continuous improvement efforts, particularly related to minimizing equipment downtime

Conduct audits of work performed to insure it meets current standards and requirements

Interpret downtime, MTTR, MTBF, other KPIs and implement a continuous improvement process

Manage the reliability and PM/PdM maintenance procedure system

Manage the documentation system (Equipment files & PM Plans, CMMS Master Data)

Ensure that the inventory in Stores is adequate and optimum to meet business needs

Manage Reliability department personnel

Determine the need for outside resources

Participate in the Plant Leadership Team; participate in or lead some initiatives on its behalf

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree in Business or Engineering

Seven (7) or more years of experience (Maintenance/Reliability), in a manufacturing leadership role

Strong interpersonal, communication skills & ability to effectively communicate through all levels of the organization

Strong grasp of Enterprise Asset Management principles: Reliability engineering principles Reliability statistical analysis Reliability Centered Maintenance practices Reliability modeling

Proficient in PowerPoint, Project Manager, Excel and Word

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Ciner Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com.

