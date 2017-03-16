Ciner Hiring Safety Specialist

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Safety Specialist.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Job Description

The Safety Specialist is responsible for inspecting the surface and underground operations. The Safety Specialist also provides technical assistance on resolving safety issues.

Responsibilities

Provide technical assistance and serve as an internal consultant to leaders and employees on matters of safety and health.

Must be familiar with applicable health and safety regulations for a mining/refining site and interface with regulatory agencies during inspections.

Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations, including State, Federal and MSHA regulations, while keeping abreast of changing requirements.

Conduct training and facilitate meetings. This may include qualifying as an MSHA certified instructor and qualifying to train and perform with mine/surface rescue teams.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a safety related field (Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene, etc.) or closely related curriculum.

Self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.

Minimum 3 years of MSHA safety experience in a refinery or mining environment.

Demonstrated ability to interact with and provide support for employees at all levels of an organization.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Demonstrated proficiency with computer skills.

Able to meet physical demands of the position.

Preferred Skills

Currently possess professional safety certification (CSP, ASP, or CMSP).

CPR/First Aid/AED certified.

Ability to understand and monitor mine ventilation systems.

Understanding of mine gasses and detection.

Background or education in developing and delivering training programs and systems.

.

Apply Today

Interested applicants should submit a resume to cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than end of business on March 27, 2017.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.