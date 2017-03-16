0

Ciner Hiring Safety Specialist

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Safety Specialist.

To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Job Description

The Safety Specialist is responsible for inspecting the surface and underground operations. The Safety Specialist also provides technical assistance on resolving safety issues.

 

Responsibilities

  • Provide technical assistance and serve as an internal consultant to leaders and employees on matters of safety and health.
  • Must be familiar with applicable health and safety regulations for a mining/refining site and interface with regulatory agencies during inspections.
  • Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations, including State, Federal and MSHA regulations, while keeping abreast of changing requirements.
  • Conduct training and facilitate meetings. This may include qualifying as an MSHA certified instructor and qualifying to train and perform with mine/surface rescue teams.

 

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a safety related field (Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene, etc.) or closely related curriculum.
  • Self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.
  • Minimum 3 years of MSHA safety experience in a refinery or mining environment.
  • Demonstrated ability to interact with and provide support for employees at all levels of an organization.
  • Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.
  • Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment.
  • Demonstrated proficiency with computer skills.
  • Able to meet physical demands of the position.

 

Preferred Skills

  • Currently possess professional safety certification (CSP, ASP, or CMSP).
  • CPR/First Aid/AED certified.
  • Ability to understand and monitor mine ventilation systems.
  • Understanding of mine gasses and detection.
  • Background or education in developing and delivering training programs and systems.

Apply Today

Interested applicants should submit a resume to cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than end of business on March 27, 2017.

 

 

