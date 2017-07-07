0

Ciner Hiring Staff Accountant

Ciner Wyoming

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Staff Accountant.

To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

 

Description

  • The Staff Accountant role is responsible for performing general accounting duties.
  • This position will manage Accounts Payable process, complete the Month End Accrual process, and assist in the preparation of month end financials.
  • This position will be part of a team supporting these critical accounting processes and help the team to provide operational support.

.

Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

  • Review invoice for appropriate documentation, matching and verifying purchase order items and receipts.  Respond to vendor inquires, reconcile vendor statements, research and correct discrepancies.
  • Complete the Month End Accrual process, including consolidating and transacting all manual month end accrual transactions and the reconciliation of accounts.
  • Process payroll journals.  Generate payroll accruals for monthly closes.  Generate payroll analysis reports.
  • Process Fringe Benefit Journals and assist with reconciliation.
  • Ensure compliance with accounting policies, practices, and SOX controls.
  • Perform monthly, quarterly, and year-end financial closings.  This includes recording journal entries ensuring accuracy of the general ledger through account reconciliation. Interaction with Corporate Accounting Group.
  • Assist with creation of financial results and provide departments with the tools and reports needed to make good business decisions.
  • Additional duties, special projects, and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.

.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related discipline; advanced degree or MBA a plus.
  • Three (3) or more years of accounting experience is required.
  • Ability to communicate cost and financial information across the business.
  • Knowledge of manufacturing standard costing.
  • Strong analytical and problem resolution skills.
  • Effective use of Microsoft Office with experience in Excel.
  • Must have the ability to work independently or within a team, successfully prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

..

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday July 17, 2017.

 

 

