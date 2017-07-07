Ciner Hiring Staff Accountant

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Staff Accountant.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Description

The Staff Accountant role is responsible for performing general accounting duties.

This position will manage Accounts Payable process, complete the Month End Accrual process, and assist in the preparation of month end financials.

This position will be part of a team supporting these critical accounting processes and help the team to provide operational support.

Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Review invoice for appropriate documentation, matching and verifying purchase order items and receipts. Respond to vendor inquires, reconcile vendor statements, research and correct discrepancies.

Complete the Month End Accrual process, including consolidating and transacting all manual month end accrual transactions and the reconciliation of accounts.

Process payroll journals. Generate payroll accruals for monthly closes. Generate payroll analysis reports.

Process Fringe Benefit Journals and assist with reconciliation.

Ensure compliance with accounting policies, practices, and SOX controls.

Perform monthly, quarterly, and year-end financial closings. This includes recording journal entries ensuring accuracy of the general ledger through account reconciliation. Interaction with Corporate Accounting Group.

Assist with creation of financial results and provide departments with the tools and reports needed to make good business decisions.

Additional duties, special projects, and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related discipline; advanced degree or MBA a plus.

Three (3) or more years of accounting experience is required.

Ability to communicate cost and financial information across the business.

Knowledge of manufacturing standard costing.

Strong analytical and problem resolution skills.

Effective use of Microsoft Office with experience in Excel.

Must have the ability to work independently or within a team, successfully prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday July 17, 2017.

