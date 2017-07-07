Ciner Hiring Staff Accountant

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Staff Accountant.
To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com
Description
- The Staff Accountant role is responsible for performing general accounting duties.
- This position will manage Accounts Payable process, complete the Month End Accrual process, and assist in the preparation of month end financials.
- This position will be part of a team supporting these critical accounting processes and help the team to provide operational support.
.
Successful applicant will be responsible for the following:
- Review invoice for appropriate documentation, matching and verifying purchase order items and receipts. Respond to vendor inquires, reconcile vendor statements, research and correct discrepancies.
- Complete the Month End Accrual process, including consolidating and transacting all manual month end accrual transactions and the reconciliation of accounts.
- Process payroll journals. Generate payroll accruals for monthly closes. Generate payroll analysis reports.
- Process Fringe Benefit Journals and assist with reconciliation.
- Ensure compliance with accounting policies, practices, and SOX controls.
- Perform monthly, quarterly, and year-end financial closings. This includes recording journal entries ensuring accuracy of the general ledger through account reconciliation. Interaction with Corporate Accounting Group.
- Assist with creation of financial results and provide departments with the tools and reports needed to make good business decisions.
- Additional duties, special projects, and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.
.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related discipline; advanced degree or MBA a plus.
- Three (3) or more years of accounting experience is required.
- Ability to communicate cost and financial information across the business.
- Knowledge of manufacturing standard costing.
- Strong analytical and problem resolution skills.
- Effective use of Microsoft Office with experience in Excel.
- Must have the ability to work independently or within a team, successfully prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
..
Apply Today
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Monday July 17, 2017.
