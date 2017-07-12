Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Mechanic

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Mechanic.
To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com
Description
- Surface Maintenance Mechanic
- Day shift or 12-hour rotating shift work as required.
General Minimum Qualifications:
- High school graduate or equivalent
- Excellent understanding of manufacturing systems and processes.
- 3 years of experience or 2 years of formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge or experience in these areas:
- Measurement
- Pneumatics
- Bearings
- Drive systems
- Fasteners
- Gaskets and sealing
- Gears
- Hoist operation
- Pumps
- Welding
- Basic computer skills including data base proficiency
- Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high performance work team with minimal supervision
- Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints
- Strong communication skills; both written and verbal
- Demonstrated leadership skills.
- Able to meet physical demands of the position (lift 50#s, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways.)
Preferred Skills:
- A certification or license in the field is a plus
Apply Today
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday July 20, 2017.
