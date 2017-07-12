Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Mechanic

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Mechanic.

To apply, email a resume to

cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

Description

Surface Maintenance Mechanic

Day shift or 12-hour rotating shift work as required.

General Minimum Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Excellent understanding of manufacturing systems and processes.

3 years of experience or 2 years of formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge or experience in these areas: Measurement Pneumatics Bearings Drive systems Fasteners Gaskets and sealing Gears Hoist operation Pumps Welding

Basic computer skills including data base proficiency

Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high performance work team with minimal supervision

Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints

Strong communication skills; both written and verbal

Demonstrated leadership skills.

Able to meet physical demands of the position (lift 50#s, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways.)

Preferred Skills:

A certification or license in the field is a plus

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday July 20, 2017.

