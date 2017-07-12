0

Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Mechanic

Ciner Wyoming

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Mechanic.

To apply, email a resume to
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com

 

Description

  • Surface Maintenance Mechanic
  • Day shift or 12-hour rotating shift work as required.

.

General Minimum Qualifications:

  • High school graduate or equivalent
  • Excellent understanding of manufacturing systems and processes.
  • 3 years of experience or 2 years of formal education in industrial maintenance that includes basic knowledge or experience in these areas:
    • Measurement
    • Pneumatics
    • Bearings
    • Drive systems
    • Fasteners
    • Gaskets and sealing
    • Gears
    • Hoist operation
    • Pumps
    • Welding
  • Basic computer skills including data base proficiency
  • Must be self-motivated and able to perform on a high performance work team with minimal supervision
  • Proficient at reading and interpreting schematics/blueprints
  • Strong communication skills; both written and verbal
  • Demonstrated leadership skills.
  • Able to meet physical demands of the position (lift 50#s, work rotating shift work, color perception, recognize warning alarms, fine motor skills and climb ladders and stairways.)
    .

 Preferred Skills:

  • A certification or license in the field is a plus

 .

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Thursday July 20, 2017.

 

 

