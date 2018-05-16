Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Technician

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Technician.
Job Description
TITLE: Surface Maintenance Technician
DIV/DEPT: Surface Maintenance
SHIFT: Dayshift
Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining PdM systems and procedures to ensure accurate and repeatable data is collected, continually researching new technologies and processes.
- Collecting and analyzing route based condition data and monitoring fault conditions, troubleshooting problem equipment.
- Working with other departments; including but not limited to, using PdM and non-destructible tools for process/equipment inspections, equipment upgrade/improvements, and failure/root cause analysis.
- May require overtime/call-out.
- Reporting findings, written and/or verbal, writing work requests, providing repair recommendations, and remaining life estimates.
- Helping with equipment maintenance as required and assisting/teaching craftsman, supervisors, and planners.
- Completing requirements to achieve certification in vibration analysis and one other PM/PdM technology and maintain certifications.
Minimum Requirements
- High School Diploma or equivalent, may include specialized or vocational courses.
- Five or more years in equipment maintenance – mechanical or
instrumentation/electrical.
- Demonstrated proficiency with computers – MS Word, Excel, etc.
- Willingness to continue education and certification in vibration analysis and other PdM disciplines/computer programs.
- Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.
- Ability to meet physical demands of the position.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Friday June 1, 2018.
