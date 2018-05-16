Ciner Hiring Surface Maintenance Technician

By Lindsay Malicoate -
78
Views

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Maintenance Technician.

Apply

Email Your Resume!

Job Description

TITLE: Surface Maintenance Technician
DIV/DEPT: Surface Maintenance
SHIFT: Dayshift

 .

Responsibilities

 

  • Developing and maintaining PdM systems and procedures to ensure accurate and repeatable data is collected, continually researching new technologies and processes.
  • Collecting and analyzing route based condition data and monitoring fault conditions, troubleshooting problem equipment.
  • Working with other departments; including but not limited to, using PdM and non-destructible tools for process/equipment inspections, equipment upgrade/improvements, and failure/root cause analysis.
  • May require overtime/call-out.
  • Reporting findings, written and/or verbal, writing work requests, providing repair recommendations, and remaining life estimates.
  • Helping with equipment maintenance as required and assisting/teaching craftsman, supervisors, and planners.
  • Completing requirements to achieve certification in vibration analysis and one other PM/PdM technology and maintain certifications.

 

Minimum Requirements

 

  • High School Diploma or equivalent, may include specialized or vocational courses.
  • Five or more years in equipment maintenance – mechanical or
    instrumentation/electrical.
  • Demonstrated proficiency with computers – MS Word, Excel, etc.
  • Willingness to continue education and certification in vibration analysis and other PdM disciplines/computer programs.
  • Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.
  • Ability to meet physical demands of the position.

.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Friday June 1, 2018.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR