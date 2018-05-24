Ciner Hiring Surface Production Shift Supervisor

By Lillian Palmer -
Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Production Shift Supervisor.

Job Description

TITLE: Surface Production Shift Supervisor
DIV/DEPT: Surface Production
SHIFT: 12-Hour Rotating

Responsibilities

 

  • Manage the manufacturing process in a safe and efficient manner by supporting strategic organization initiatives and key measures with minimal guidance.
  • Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility.
  • Supervise 15-20 employees. Lead by example to influence others in the areas of attendance, “doing the right thing”, enthusiasm, creativity, accountability, passion for excellence, and commitment to teamwork.
  • Administration of crew requirements: Covering overtime/call-outs, relief scheduling, vacation scheduling/recordkeeping, daily reports, employee performance and ratings, employee disciplinary issues.
  • Development of capabilities of others: Use coaching skills to support and allow decision making at the lowest levels and encourage people to seek training and development opportunities and assignments. Lead and support cultural change initiatives.
  • Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications. Build constructive relationships with crew, management, and other departments.

 

Minimum Requirements

 

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience (5 years) in a refinery or manufacturing environment.
  • Three to seven years demonstrated experience leading a team.
  • Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Tuesday June 5, 2018.

