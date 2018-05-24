Ciner Hiring Surface Production Shift Supervisor

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Surface Production Shift Supervisor.
Apply
Job Description
TITLE: Surface Production Shift Supervisor
DIV/DEPT: Surface Production
SHIFT: 12-Hour Rotating
.
Responsibilities
- Manage the manufacturing process in a safe and efficient manner by supporting strategic organization initiatives and key measures with minimal guidance.
- Maintain a safe work environment by modeling safe behavior and ensuring proper safety training and awareness for those in areas of responsibility.
- Supervise 15-20 employees. Lead by example to influence others in the areas of attendance, “doing the right thing”, enthusiasm, creativity, accountability, passion for excellence, and commitment to teamwork.
- Administration of crew requirements: Covering overtime/call-outs, relief scheduling, vacation scheduling/recordkeeping, daily reports, employee performance and ratings, employee disciplinary issues.
- Development of capabilities of others: Use coaching skills to support and allow decision making at the lowest levels and encourage people to seek training and development opportunities and assignments. Lead and support cultural change initiatives.
- Facilitate excellent, two-way flow of communications. Build constructive relationships with crew, management, and other departments.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or equivalent experience (5 years) in a refinery or manufacturing environment.
- Three to seven years demonstrated experience leading a team.
- Demonstrated excellent written & verbal communication, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills.
- Demonstrated ability to make independent decisions and manage conflicting priorities in a fast-paced environment.
.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at
cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than End of Business on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.