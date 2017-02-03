Ciner Hiring Warehouse Inventory Control Analyst

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Warehouse Inventory Control Analyst.

To apply, submit a resume to Ciner’s Human Resources Department by February 13, 2017

Job Description

Warehouse Inventory Control Analyst is responsible for the accuracy and integrity of the inventory counts. In compliance with SOX requirements the individual must perform independent audits of the warehouse functions. Analyst will review the daily receipts and issues in the warehouse and perform independent counts and double checks the operation. One of the Analyst’s main functions is to perform the annual cycle counts and report the finding to internal and external auditors. In addition to the regular duties, the Analyst is the main back up to the Warehouse Supervisor. The Analyst position creates items in the ERP system and updates changes to the items and the bill of materials.

.

Responsibilities

Maintain Safe Work areas through Inspections and Housekeeping to ensure a Hazard Free environment.

Provide Customer Service to departments and work to improve part availability.

Be involved with customers regarding planning for Shut Downs with Management, Purchasing, and Accounts Payable.

Assist Clerks with problems allocating parts, pertaining to inaccurate counts or assist with training to improve their skills and performance.

Run Inventory Verification Reports, Reorder Reports, and Receiving reports.

Locate new stock areas for inventory received.

Correct Inventory descriptions, count reorder points, vendor sourcing, and problems in the system daily.

Process Physical Correction Forms on Inventory unbalances as needed.

Enter Requisitions on emergency equipment for customers as needed.

Develop Training Procedures for key positions in the Warehouse and Customers requiring Warehouse access after-hours.

Run issue slips for the Mine and Surface Warehouse when needed.

Run and audit cycle counting for the warehouse.

Maintain all counts and processes that are SOX compliant and all reports are submitted to the internal and external auditors.

Perform the SOX obsolescence review monthly.

Investigate items and get approvals from the warehouse and operations management on the write-off.

Assist in the development of the annual obsolescence budget for the operation.

.

Minimum Requirements

Associate’s degree (two-year program) or equivalent formal training program with a focus in Business.

Three years of experience in an Inventory Control or Warehouse, experience with mine and refinery equipment and facilities, computer experience in various ERP systems and Microsoft Office.

Candidate should be self-motivated, able to work in a team environment with excellent computer skills.

Ability to meet physical demands for position, which is classified as low to medium (wearing of proper PPE, climbing/walking to reach various areas and heights, and lifting/handling/carrying material of equipment of moderate weight).

.

To Apply

Interested employees should submit a resume to Human Resources Department no later than February 13, 2017. This vacancy will be advertised externally during the same period. Preference will be given to qualified, internal applicants.

Ciner Wyoming LLC

254 County Road 4-6

Green River, Wyoming 82935

Phone: 307-875-2600

