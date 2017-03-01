Ciner Hiring Warehouse Stores Attendant

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for a Warehouse Stores Attendant.

To apply, email a resume to pmoorman@ciner.us.com.

Job Description

The Warehouse Stores Attendant provides safe, efficient, organized customer service to plant personnel. Responsible for accurate inventory issuing and continually monitors storage locations. Continually determines priorities of tasks needed, reallocates resources accordingly and ensures that all material and supplies are issued and reordered in a timely manner.

Responsibilities

Promote a safe and accident-free environment for all employees, lead by example, and reinforce company policies on safety.

Complete daily work area inspections of the Warehouse and surrounding work areas.

Search within the computer system, locate parts physically and issue parts accurately.

Understand storage areas and know the addressing system within each area.

Must be an experienced forklift operator in order to unload raw materials that may be unstable or have shifted during shipment, deliver to various locations on the plant site.

Perform physical inventory verifications daily and cyclically.

Attendant must be able to work directly with Purchasing, Accounts Payable, Inventory Control Analyst, and the supervisor to locate, identify, and correct discrepancies in the computer system when they occur.

Minimum Requirements

High school diploma or equivalent (G.E.D.), may include specialized or vocational courses.

Two years of experience in warehouse receiving operations.

Computer skills with information systems and ERP experience.

Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with all levels within the organization.

Demonstrated experience with proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

Familiar with applicable health, safety, and environmental regulations for a mining site.

Ability to meet physical demands of the position, which has intermittent periods during classified as medium to heavy (wearing of proper PPE, climbing/walking to reach various areas and heights and lifting/handling/carrying material of equipment of moderate to heavy weight).

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume by emailing pmoorman@ciner.us.com or mailing the Human Resources Department no later than end of business on March 6, 2017.

Ciner Wyoming LLC

PO Box 513

Green River, Wyoming 82935

