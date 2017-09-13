Ciner Hosting Job Fair for Utility Positions

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has openings for utility positions.
Ciner Job Fair October 6 & 7
Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com
Job Fair for Utility Positions
.
When:
- Friday, October 6, 5 – 8 pm
- Saturday, October 7, 9 am – 12 pm
Where:
- Western Wyoming Community College, 1 College Way, Green River, WY 82935
.
* Pre-Register at cinerwyjobfair.com
Employment Incentives
.
Ciner Wyoming offers:
- Competitive wages
- A generous benefits package including:
- Medical
- Dental
- Disability
- 401k
- Incentive Compensation Plan
- Education Assistance
- And more!
.
Consider joining a company that recognizes employees are the greatest resource!
Job Fair Notes:
- Please arrive prepared to complete an employment application and provide references; the process will take a minimum of 2 hours.
- Future opportunities exist.
- Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com starting September 13.
- Registration will close September 27 at 5pm.
- Walk-ins welcome, but priority will be given to candidates that pre-register.
- MUST have HS diploma/GED to be considered.
.
*A more detailed job description available at cinerwyjobfair.com
.
.An Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer
.
VISIT the Ciner website.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.