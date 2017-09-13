0

Ciner Hosting Job Fair for Utility Positions

Ciner Wyoming

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has openings for utility positions.

Ciner Job Fair October 6 & 7

Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com

Job Fair for Utility Positions
When:

  • Friday, October 6, 5 – 8 pm
  • Saturday, October 7, 9 am – 12 pm

 Where:

  • Western Wyoming Community College, 1 College Way, Green River, WY 82935

* Pre-Register at cinerwyjobfair.com

Employment Incentives
Ciner Wyoming offers:

  • Competitive wages
  • A generous benefits package including:
    • Medical
    • Dental
    • Disability
    • 401k
    • Incentive Compensation Plan
    • Education Assistance
    • And more!
 Consider joining a company that recognizes employees are the greatest resource!

Job Fair Notes:

  • Please arrive prepared to complete an employment application and provide references; the process will take a minimum of 2 hours.
  • Future opportunities exist.
  • Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com starting September 13.
  • Registration will close September 27 at 5pm.
  • Walk-ins welcome, but priority will be given to candidates that pre-register.
  • MUST have HS diploma/GED to be considered.
*A more detailed job description available at cinerwyjobfair.com
.An Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer

VISIT the Ciner website.

 

