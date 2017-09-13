Ciner Hosting Job Fair for Utility Positions

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has openings for utility positions.

Ciner Job Fair October 6 & 7

Job Fair for Utility Positions

.



When:

Friday, October 6, 5 – 8 pm

Saturday, October 7, 9 am – 12 pm

Where:

Western Wyoming Community College, 1 College Way, Green River, WY 82935

.

* Pre-Register at cinerwyjobfair.com

Employment Incentives

.

Ciner Wyoming offers:

Competitive wages

A generous benefits package including: Medical Dental Disability 401k Incentive Compensation Plan Education Assistance And more!

.



Consider joining a company that recognizes employees are the greatest resource!

Job Fair Notes:

Please arrive prepared to complete an employment application and provide references; the process will take a minimum of 2 hours .

. Future opportunities exist.

Pre-register at cinerwyjobfair.com starting September 13.

Registration will close September 27 at 5pm.

Walk-ins welcome, but priority will be given to candidates that pre-register.

MUST have HS diploma/GED to be considered.

.

*A more detailed job description available at cinerwyjobfair.com

.

.An Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer

.

VISIT the Ciner website.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.