Ciner Seeking a Quality Control/Assurance Supervisor

Ciner Wyoming LLC, a subsidiary of Ciner Resources Corporation, one of the world’s largest natural soda ash producers, has an immediate opening for Quality Control/Quality Assurance Supervisor.

Submit a resume to cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com today!

Description

The Supervisor, Quality Control/Quality Assurance supervises the Lab Analysts to ensure that the in-process and final product data produced and communicated by the lab meets the requirements of the business.

Maintains quality systems and ISO certification. Works to continuously improve lab and plant operations and safety. Communication contact with customers, customer service, sales and marketing, and various Green River work groups.

Responsibilities

Promote a safe and accident free environment for all employees, lead by example, and reinforce company policies on safety.

Responsible for organizing and scheduling Lab Analyst’s work and schedules to support business needs.

Communication interface with production, management, engineering, safety, shipping, customer service, sales/marketing, and external customers to solve problems and share information. Technical services including working with Sales and Marketing to fill out customer surveys, questionnaires and certification statements.

Select, locate, and order equipment, instruments and supplies for the lab. Write work orders and requisitions to meet lab requirements.

Evaluate lab methods and systems for improvement. Trouble shoot lab instrument issues. Coordinate lab instrument repair and service agreements.

Generate and coordinate monthly and quarterly reporting of lab data. Maintain statistical data on process. Monitoring data helps track plant performance and identify improvement opportunities. The data can also relate to final product specifications.

Maintain quality systems, lab procedures, and ISO certifications.

Hands on involvement in Project and Process Chemist type activities (analysis of unknown samples, coordination of outside sample testing, evaluation of alternate process aids, plant trouble shooting, project data evaluation, sample collection and shipment). Support analytical testing done by Operators in the units.

.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree (BA BS) equivalent, preferably in Chemistry or related field of study.

Three or more years of experience in the chemical industry, preferably at a chemical plant.

Knowledge of lab instrumentation, computer software applications, statistics.

Candidate should be self-motivated and able to work in a team environment.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with all levels within the organization.

Demonstrated experience with proven problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at cinerwyjobs@ciner.us.com no later than the end of business on Monday, April 30, 2018.

