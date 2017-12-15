Circuit Judge Appointed In Rawlins

WYOMING — Governor Matt Mead has appointed Susan Stipe to be Circuit Court Judge for the Second Judicial District in Carbon County (Rawlins). Stipe fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Jane Eakin on February 16, 2018.

Stipe is currently an Assistant District Attorney in the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. She has served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office and worked in private practice. She has a strong attachment to Rawlins from working there after her graduation from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1999. She received both her bachelor’s degree and law degree from UW.

“Susan Stipe has a wealth of experience, including criminal and municipal law and trial practice. Much of her legal career has been devoted to public service at the city, county, and state level,” Governor Mead said. “She received wonderful recommendations from numerous people who have worked with her over the years, and that support factored into her selection.”

Reacting to her appointment, Stipe stated, “I feel exceptionally honored by the Governor’s appointment. I will endeavor to execute my duties as a Judge with honor and integrity and will strive every day to serve the citizens of Carbon County and the State of Wyoming to the best of my ability. ”