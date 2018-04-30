Citizen Report Leads to Recovery of Missing Juvenile From Nevada

UINTA / FREMONT COUNTY — The report of a concerned citizen in Uinta County on Sunday led to the recovery of a missing juvenile from Nevada on Sunday in Fremont County, along with drug possession and child endangerment charges for two adults.

According to a Uinta County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Sunday April 29th, 2018 at approximately 8:16 a.m., the Uinta County Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned individual who had observed occupants of a vehicle at the Pilot Truck Stop in Evanston and thought the circumstances were very suspicious.

The vehicle had left when she reported young girls who were “barely dressed” traveling with an adult male (driving the car) and an adult female front seat passenger holding an unrestrained small child. The caller was concerned for the welfare of the children in the vehicle.

The information was aired to local Uinta County law enforcement and provided to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Dispatch Center. A teletype was also sent out to all law enforcement in the State of Wyoming.

At approximately 10:50 am, the vehicle was stopped by a Trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol at approximate mile marker 78 on Wyoming State Highway 789 south of Lander, Wyoming.

An adult male and an adult female were arrested for Child Endangerment and possession of Marijuana and Methamphetamine. The children were placed in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

One of the juveniles was found to have been entered as a Missing Person out of Nevada.

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank this concerned citizen for calling in!