City Approves $38.4 Million Budget for 2018-19 Fiscal Year

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council approved a budget of $38.4 million for the City of Rock Springs for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019, at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Councilors David Tate, Jason Armstrong, Glennise Wendorf, Rose Mosbey, Tim Savage, David Halter, Rob Zotti, Billy Shalata, and Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. voted unanimously to approve the budget.
The 2018-19 budget is a little over $5 million more than the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, which was roughly $33.3 million dollars.
Mayor Demshar said this is “good news”, as last year the city was facing a $1 million deficit. He said that the city saw a little bit of an increase in sales and use tax.
Breakdown of the 2018-19 Fiscal Year Budget
Below is a breakdown of some of the city budget. For the full budget breakdown, click here and go to page 127.
- $8,752,287.69 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Police Department
- $5,269,322.00 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Fire Department
- $4,167,685.00 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the Streets Department
- $1,258,059.08 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Parks Department
- $1,791,172.00 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Golf Course
- $1,323,951.00 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Civic Center
- $2,823,853.30 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the City Indoor Recreation Center
- $5,445,063.99 for the purpose of paying all expenses known as Non-Departmental
- $5,835,302.43 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the Water Reclamation Facility
- $4,333,300.00 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the Water Administration
- $7,345,203.74 for the purpose of defraying the salaries and expenses of the Water Operations and Maintenance
- $3,111,492.00 for the purpose of maintaining a Cash Reserve Fund
- $6,384,343.32 for the purpose of maintaining an Operational Reserve Fund