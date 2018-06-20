City Approves $38.4 Million Budget for 2018-19 Fiscal Year

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council approved a budget of $38.4 million for the City of Rock Springs for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019, at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Councilors David Tate, Jason Armstrong, Glennise Wendorf, Rose Mosbey, Tim Savage, David Halter, Rob Zotti, Billy Shalata, and Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. voted unanimously to approve the budget.

The 2018-19 budget is a little over $5 million more than the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, which was roughly $33.3 million dollars.

Mayor Demshar said this is “good news”, as last year the city was facing a $1 million deficit. He said that the city saw a little bit of an increase in sales and use tax.



Breakdown of the 2018-19 Fiscal Year Budget

Below is a breakdown of some of the city budget. For the full budget breakdown, click here and go to page 127.