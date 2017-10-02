City Council To Vote On Miniature Golf Course Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will meet October 3rd, 2017 at City Hall at 7:00 pm.

Items on the agenda include a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation, acceptance of the 2018 Concrete Replacement Phase I Project, Animal Control Report and more, including an agreement with the Wyoming Business Council and the city for a $5,000 grant from WBC that would be used towards installing landscaping and a mini-golf course on 5th street in the lot near the ‘cowboy’ mural as part of a placemaking project.