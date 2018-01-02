City of Green River Hiring Police Chief

The City of Green River is seeking a talented law enforcement professional with strong organizational, communication, and supervisory skills to lead the City’s Police Department.

The Police Chief is one of seven department heads who comprise the City’s Leadership Team. The Leadership Team provides support to the City Administrator and works collaboratively to develop solutions to organization-wide and Citywide

issues.

Under administrative direction, the Police Chief plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the Police Department including patrol, traffic, jail, investigations, nuisance enforcement, internal affairs, communications, animal control, and support services.

This position also coordinates assigned activities with other City departments and outside agencies and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Administrator.

Some Essential Job Functions Include:

A thorough knowledge of law enforcement issues and management.

An understanding of organization and management practices as applied to the analysis and evaluation of departmental programs, policies, and operational needs.

Strong supervisory skills with the ability to motivate, engage, and lead employees.

The ability to be an active member of the City’s Leadership Team and an advocate for the Police Department.

Vision, compassion, unquestioned integrity, and a positive attitude.

Direct the activities of the Police Department.

Select, motivate, train, coach, and evaluate departmental staff; encourage employee development; and maintain a strong, cohesive team.

Represent the department to other City departments, elected officials, outside agencies, and the public; and participate in a variety of committees.

Make presentations to the City Council, other boards and groups, and the general public.

Continuously monitor and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery methods and procedures.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience:

Ten (10) years of responsible law enforcement experience including five years of management and supervisory experience.

Education:

A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in police science, criminal justice, public or business administration, or a related field is highly desirable.

License or Certificate:

Current Wyoming P.O.S.T. certification and P.O.S.T. Management certificates, or the ability to obtain them within six (6) months of hire, are required. An FBI National Academy Graduation Certificate is highly desirable.

Salary Information

Pay Grade 25 ~ $77,105 – $125,091/Annually

How to Apply

To Apply, submit a completed city application, cover letter and comprehensive resume (including salary history and three professional references) to the Director of Human Resources.

Application period closes at 5 pm on January 19, 2018.

Send Resume:



Email to hrinfo@cityofgreenriver.org

Fax to (307) 872-6157

Mail to 50 E 2 nd North Street in Green River

North Street in Green River Drop off in Administration at City Hall.

Applications can be found in the employment section of our website under the job application tab.

**The City of Green River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

