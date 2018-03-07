City of Green River Seeking an Accounting Supervisor

The City of Green River is seeking a talented, detail-oriented Accounting Supervisor to join the City’s Finance Department.

The Accounting Supervisor is a full-time position that prepares budgetary and financial reports and complex analyses, as well as supervises work involved with utility billing, accounts receivable, purchasing and payroll.

Some Essential Job Functions Include:

Coordinate the organization, staffing, and operational activities for the Accounting Division including utility billing, accounts receivable, accounts payable, purchasing and payroll.

Participate in the development and implementation of goals, objectives, policies, and priorities for the Accounting Division; identify resource needs; recommend and implement policies and procedures.

Select, train, motivate, and evaluate assigned personnel; provide or coordinate staff training; work with employees to correct deficien­cies.

Supervise, coordinate, and review the work plan for the Accounting Division; meet with staff to identify and resolve problems; assign work activities and projects; monitor work flow; review and evaluate work products, methods, and procedures.

Identify opportunities for improving service delivery methods and procedures; review with appropriate management staff; implement improvements.

Participate in the development and administration of the Accounting Division and City’s budgets; forecast additional funds needed for staffing, equipment, materials, and supplies; direct the monitoring of and approve expenditures; recommend adjustments as necessary; prepare analyses and recommend cost saving measures; prepare interim and final drafts of the budget; assist in preparation of additional information needed by the City Council during the formal budget meetings and give presentations of such information; monitor the budget-to-actual in order to help divisions budget more effectively in the future year.

Coordinate assigned services and activities with those of other divisions and outside agencies and organizations.

Review departmental procedures and make improvements to such procedures.

Initiate and maintain internal control policy necessary for security of City assets.

Ensure that staff has the resources to maintain an efficient service center for the provision of accounting information to City personnel, the City Council, and citizens.

Monitor cash flow and investments to maximize return on investments while maintaining sufficient resources on hand for payment of vendors and payroll.

Meet with utility customers, vendors, representatives from other outside agencies, and citizens referred by City staff for information or other assistance.

Prepare accurate presentation of financial information and prepare financial statements.

Maintain current knowledge of generally accepted accounting procedures and professional standards and apply such knowledge to financial statement preparation.

Conduct monthly analysis of information contained in the financial statements and prepare additional reports for use by the Director of Finance/City Clerk, Department Heads, and City Administrator.

Prepare schedules and answer requests for information during the annual audit of the City financial statements.

Prepare initial projections of ending fund balances and initial projections of future year availability of funds for pay increases, benefits, and operations.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience:

At least 3-5 years of responsible professional accounting and/or auditing experience, including at least one (1) year of supervisory experience.

Education:

A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in accounting.

License or Certificate:

Possession of a CPA or CMA is highly desirable.

Salary Information

Pay Grade 21 ~ $62,294 – $77,000/Annually DOE

The City of Green River offers a generous benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid holidays/vacation/sick time/personal time, participation in the State Retirement program, life insurance, LTD Insurance, AFLAC, and a recreation center membership.

How to Apply

To Apply, submit a completed city application, cover letter and comprehensive resume (including salary history and three professional references) to the Director of Human Resources.

Application period closes when position is filled.

Send Resume:

Email to hrinfo@cityofgreenriver.org

Fax to (307) 872-6157

Mail to 50 E 2 nd North Street in Green River

North Street in Green River Drop off in Administration at City Hall.

Applications can be found in the employment section of our website under the job application tab.

**The City of Green River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922_0700 or send us a message.