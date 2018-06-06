City of Green River Cracks Down on Minors with E-Cigarettes

GREEN RIVER — A proposed ordinance change pertaining to unlawful possession or use of tobacco by minors was submitted to the city council during Tuesday’s meeting. City Prosecutor Bobby Pineda said the proposed change would have more information and explanation including definitions of tobacco products. The focus, he said, is to include electronic cigarettes in the ordinance.

“There’s a major spike in vaporizers and mods. We’re seeing a lot of incoming situations with high school students and even junior high students vaping at school.”

City Prosecutor Pineda submitted the ordinance change with support of the Chief of Police and Green River Police Department to start tackling the issue. The city’s current ordinance reads, ‘It is unlawful for any person under the age of 18 to posses or use tobacco products.’

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“There’s jewels now that are vaporizers that look like USB data ports,” he said. “They charge them in a computer, they look like a data port. They’re not really identifiable as a mod until they smoke. They’re much smaller.”

Pineda said there have been reports students are vaping at school activities, and there are reports of minors vaping on the work restitution bus. With the technological advances, he said, vaporizers are getting smaller and smaller.

“If you look into the advertising they’re gearing them towards adults, but it really does give an appearance with underage smokers or those vaping that they can essentially do it at school without the odor, the smell, the visibility of it,” Pineda said.

“We’re really having a big problem with it so we’re proposing an amendment to the current ordinance just to be a little bit more thorough, a little more controlled to include the electronic cigarettes in there.”

The city council voted on the ordinance change following Pineda’s presentation. The ordinance change passed unanimously with council members’ votes in favor across the board.

Below is the proposed ordinance amending Unlawful Possession or Use of Tobacco Products by Minors.

Sec. 18-90. – Unlawful possession or use of tobacco products by minors.

.

(a) It is unlawful for any person under the age of eighteen (18) years to possess, purchase, or use any tobacco products or electronic cigarettes.

(b) No individual shall sell, offer for sale, give away or deliver tobacco products or electronic cigarettes to any person under the age of eighteen (18) years.

(c) No person under the age of eighteen (18) years shall purchase tobacco products or

electronic cigarettes, or misrepresent his or her identity or age, or use any false or altered

identification for the purpose of purchasing tobacco products or electronic cigarettes.

(d) It is an affirmative defense to a prosecution under this section that the defendant possessed or used the tobacco product in the home of, or under the direct supervision of, his parent or guardian.

(e) Definitions:

(1) “Tobacco Products” means any product made or derived from tobacco that contains

nicotine, including but not limited to, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cigars, pipe

tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco or dipping tobacco.

(2) “Electronic Cigarette” means a product that employs any mechanical heating element, battery or electronic circuit regardless of shape or size, that can be used to deliver doses of nicotine vapor by means of heating a liquid nicotine solution, plant, wax, solution or other substance contained in a cartridge or other delivery system, including but not limited to, electronic cigarettes, vaping pens, or vaping mods.