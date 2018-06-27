City of Green River Hiring For Multiple Full-Time Positions!

The City of Green River currently has several exciting full-time employment opportunities available!

Current full-time opportunities include:

Administrative Services Technician – $21.05/hour

Assistant Fire Chief – $76,583/annually

Network Analyst – $72,936/annually

Parks & Facilities Operator – $18.74/hour

In addition to competitive wages, we also offer an exceptional benefits package that currently includes:

City-Paid Family Health Insurance ~ Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

City-Paid Employee & Employer Contributions to the Wyoming Retirement System (16.62% of gross wages)

City-Paid Employee Life Insurance

City-Paid Long-Term Disability Insurance

Paid Sick Time & Vacation Time

Paid Holidays

Paid Floating Holidays

City-Paid Family Green River Recreation Center Membership

…Plus a variety of voluntary benefit options!

How to Apply

Apply online through the City of Green River’s eRecruit application portal here!

Please be sure to upload your resume when submitting your online application. Application period closes when positions are filled.

**The City of Green River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

