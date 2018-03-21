City of Green River Receives $130,000 in Grant Funding

Click here to read the full agenda.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council was presented a giant check at Tuesday’s city council meeting from the Andeavor Corporation in the amount of $95,000.

The council also accepted funds from the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security in the amount of $35,000, totaling to $130,000.

Grants for Equipment

The city applied for the $95,000 grant from the Andeavor Corporation in order to purchase equipment for the Fire Department. The city applied for the $35,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security in order to purchase equipment for the Police Department.

Timing is everything though for budget planning for the City of Green River. The two grants weren’t awarded to the city until until after the 2018 budget process had finished, and hence weren’t included in the 2018 budget.

The city’s fire and police departments both wish to initiate the purchasing of some equipment before the 2019 budget season starts so the city needed to to make the acceptance of the funds into the 2018 budget official.

The council voted unanimously in favor of adding the grant funds of a total of $130,000 into the city’s Capital Projects Fund. The departments will now be able to start purchasing their needed equipment.