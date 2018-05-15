City of Green River Seeking a Network Analyst

The City of Green River is seeking an experienced Network Analyst to join their Information Technology division.

The Network Analyst is a full-time, exempt position that performs a variety of complex analytical activities associated with the City’s telecommunication and network functions.

Some Essential Job Functions Include:

Administer network workstations using TCP/IP and other network protocol of Microsoft operating systems.

Maintain & update the network file and user security systems, database management, VPN connections, anti-virus systems, network firewalls, Exchange mail system, Secure Content Manager, VMware virtual server applications, and users’ PCs.

Monitor City’s computers, network bandwidth, Secure Content Manager system logs, server backups, and servers’ system logs.

Maintain & troubleshoot Cisco VOIP phone system.

Install, configure and maintain personal computers, file servers, Ethernet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; add or upgrade and configure all relative peripheral equipment.

Plan & implement network security including firewalls, building firewalls, managing host security, file permissions, backup and disaster recovery plans, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users.

Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.

Identify utilization patterns and their effect on operation/system availability and performance expectations.

Anticipate communication and network problems and implement preventive measures; ensure timely user notification of maintenance requirements and effects on system availability.

Investigate, recommend, and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability.

Manage and maintain Microsoft Exchange Server for the City of Green River.

Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network.

Assist with maintenance and development of the City’s website.

Minimum Qualifications

Experience:

A minimum of six (6) years in computer hardware & software applications, networking, customer support/help desk and troubleshooting and productive project management and implementation is required.

Education:

A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in computer science or a closely related field. Other courses and certifications may apply and network management-specific coursework is preferred.

License or Certificate:

Possession of, or the ability to obtain upon employment, a valid Wyoming driver’s license.

Comp TIAA A+ certification or course study.

Comp TIAA Network+ certification or coursework.

Cisco VOIP.

Cisco Switch Management.

Firewall Management.

Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) certification, or the ability obtain within three (3) months of employment.

Salary & Benefit Information

$73,490/Annually

The City of Green River offers a generous benefits package including medical, dental, vision, paid holidays/vacation/sick time/personal time, participation in the State Retirement program, life insurance, LTD Insurance, AFLAC, and a recreation center membership.

This position is eligible for an additional 40 hours of paid Special Time Off (STO) each fiscal year.

How to Apply

Apply online through the City of Green River’s eRecruit application portal at https://utilities. cityofgreenriver.org/eSuite. Recruit/Default.aspx

Please be sure to upload your resume when submitting your online application.

Application period closes when position is filled.

**The City of Green River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922_0700 or send us a message.