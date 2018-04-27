City of Rock Springs Considers Changing Parking Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs has recently performed asphalt maintenance on Broadway Street in downtown Rock Springs.

In conjunction with this roadway maintenance, the City is evaluating the vehicle and pedestrian safety aspects of the roadway.

According to the press release issued by the City of Rock Springs, the City is considering changing the parking configuration to allow for better traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The new configuration would entail parallel parking stalls on the South side of Broadway and to maintain the existing diagonal parking on the North side of Broadway.

We want to thank the residents of Rock Springs for their patience during this process and look forward to a safer, more pedestrian friendly downtown.