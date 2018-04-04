City of Rock Springs Proclaims April 2018 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ROCK SPRINGS– Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. proclaimed the month of April 2018 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The proclamation states that “the City of Rock Springs recognizes the importance of designating a time devoted to increasing the general public’s awareness of sexual assault and support of agencies providing services to victims of sexual assault.”

The proclamation can be found here on page 20.

In 2017, the YWCA Center for Families and Children served over 86 sexual assault victims in Sweetwater County.



How the Community Can Show Support for Sexual Assault Survivors

Teal bracelets will be placed in numerous locations in both Rock Springs and Green River for the community to wear to help raise awareness of sexual assault and to support victims of sexual assault.

There will also be a 5K/10K Sexual Assault Awareness Run/Walk in partnership with local law enforcement on April 28 that the community is encouraged to participate in to support sexual assault survivors. The run/walk wil start at 9 am at Expedition Island in Green River.

The proceeds from the run/walk will benefit the YWCA Center for Families and Children. To register, click here.



Sexual Assault Facts

The council was presented with the following sexual assault facts during the meeting: