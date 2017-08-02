Clay Wesley Shineberg (September 24, 1983 – July 31, 2017)

JEROME, ID — Clay Wesley Shineberg, 33, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017, at the home of his mother.

He was born on September 24, 1983, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Jonathan and Dana Shineberg.

Mr. Shineberg attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 2002 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in History and went back and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He was working on His Master’s thesis having recently submitted the final manual for his thesis.

He was a teacher at Jerome High School in Jerome, Idaho. He was a wonderful teacher who looked forward to making a difference in his student’s lives.

Clay was a wonderful, loving son and brother.

He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

He enjoyed guns and target shooting. He loved the outdoors, National Parks and wildlife of all kind. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling, photography and building projects. Along with reading, watching movies and gaming, he loved spending time with his family most.

Survivors include his mother Dana Shineberg of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Daniel Edward Shineberg of Kansas City, Missouri; his paternal grandmother Liesel Shineberg of Ogden, Utah; two aunts Janice Ward and husband Sheldon of Ogden, Utah and Adrienne Krause of San Diego, California; two cousins Sarah Ward of Ogden, Utah and Elisabeth Ward of Boston, Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by his father Jonathan Shineberg; his paternal grandfather Edward Shineberg; his maternal grandparents Daniel and Catherine Kusch; his uncle, David Shineberg.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 7, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the graveside services at the First Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.