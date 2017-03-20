Clean Up And Green Up Green River May 13

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of Green River is excited to announce its 2017 City-Wide Clean Up. Similar to past annual events, City of Green River citizens are encouraged to help beautify the city by picking up trash and debris that has collected over the past year. The event is planned for Saturday, May 13th. Areas of focus include the business corridors and education and recreation areas within the city limits.

On Saturday, May 13th volunteers will congregate at the Green River Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center at 8:00 am to enjoy breakfast, get garbage bags, gloves and then choose an area to clean. Volunteers will then proceed to their assigned area and collect trash and debris until 11:00 am. Items for disposal need to be placed on the curb so that City employees can haul them to the dump. Also, shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber from May 1st through May 31st and on Clean Up Day. Residents are welcome to bring the materials they need to have shredded to the chamber during that time. Please be advised this is on a first come first serve basis in case the bins do fill up.

The Citywide Clean-Up week will be held May 13, following with the Saturday City-Wide Clean-Up day. During the week-long event, the City provides a flatbed service so that citizens can put large items out with their weekly trash for pick-up. Also during that week, other entities such as Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Sheriff’s Department volunteer their services.

Sign Up

Volunteers can sign up in advance or on the morning of May 13th. Volunteers may also sign up online through their website.

For more information

Contact the GR Chamber at 307-875-5711 or via e-mail to office@grchamber.com.